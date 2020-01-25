Global  

'Divine Defector' Beer Brewed By Bay Area Grammy-Nominated Band 'Death Angel'

'Divine Defector' Beer Brewed By Bay Area Grammy-Nominated Band 'Death Angel'

'Divine Defector' Beer Brewed By Bay Area Grammy-Nominated Band 'Death Angel'

There will be plenty to drink at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but Betty Yu tells us the Grammy-nominated Bay Area heavy metal band 'Death Angel' is bringing its very own beer.
