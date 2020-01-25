At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this tallahasse RT @ajplus: At least 35 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured after an earthquake hit eastern Turkey. The magnitude-6.8 earthquake… 2 minutes ago