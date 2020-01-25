Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey hunts for earthquake survivors as death toll hits 31

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish rescue teams continued to pull survivors from collapsed buildings...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC News


4 killed as 6.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Turkey

Istanbul, Jan 25 (IANS) At least four people were killed and two others wounded when a 6.5-magnitude...
Sify - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesJerusalem PostSeattle TimesNews24Japan TodayBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

VROOM147

tallahasse RT @ajplus: At least 35 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured after an earthquake hit eastern Turkey. The magnitude-6.8 earthquake… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 31 and injuring more than 1,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Turkish NBA player Cedi Osman raising money for quake victims [Video]Turkish NBA player Cedi Osman raising money for quake victims

Turkish NBA player Cedi Osman to donate money to quake victims for every 3-point basket when his Cleveland Cavaliers play Chicago Bulls

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.