Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala
Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.
