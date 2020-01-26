Global  

Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.
