Latest On Efforts To Block Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:51s - Published Latest On Efforts To Block Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an offical public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources China battles coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates The virus thought to have originated in a Wuhan market continues to spread as China steps up...

Al Jazeera - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this