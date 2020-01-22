Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Manchester United breezed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 6-0 battering of Tranmere.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the result is 'spot on' and that the players had the right attitude going into the game.
