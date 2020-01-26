Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

The City of Calabasas shortly thereafter announcing on its Twitter that Bryant had been killed.

TMZ Sports reported that 41-year old Bryant died in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning... noting that Bryant was known to travel by helicopter frequently.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in the crash, and that there were no survivors, but did not identify the victims. The LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant ended his illustrious 20-year NBA career in April of 2016.

According to the TMZ report, Kobe Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.