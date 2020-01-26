Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported.

Gavino Garay has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

The City of Calabasas shortly thereafter announcing on its Twitter that Bryant had been killed.

TMZ Sports reported that 41-year old Bryant died in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning... noting that Bryant was known to travel by helicopter frequently.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in the crash, and that there were no survivors, but did not identify the victims. The LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant ended his illustrious 20-year NBA career in April of 2016.

According to the TMZ report, Kobe Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.



Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchTelegraph.co.ukE! OnlineUSATODAY.comazcentral.comNewsyTMZ.comCBC.caDaily StarReutersChicago S-TFOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant [Video]N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets [Video]Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets

A moment of silence for NBA legend Kobe Bryant in Denver at Sunday's Nuggets vs. Rocket's game.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.