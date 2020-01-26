3000 Miles to Graceland movie (2001) Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, Courteney Cox
3000 Miles to Graceland movie trailer HD (2001) Plot synopsis: A gang of ex-cons rob a casino during Elvis convention week.
Genre: Action Comedy
Director: Demian Lichtenstein
Writers: Richard Recco, Demian Lichtenstein, Kevin Bernhardt
Stars: Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, Courteney Cox