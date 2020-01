Philadelphia Native Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash In California LOWER MERION SCHOOL DISTRICTCOMMUNITY IS DEEPLY SADDENED TOLEARN OF THE PASSING OF KOBEBRYANT.NATION HAS LOST ITS HEARTBREAK.REACTION TONIGHT FROM LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL HOME OF THEACES TO THE SHOCKING DEATH OFNBA ICON AND PHILADELPHIA AREANATIVE KOBE BEAN COMPLIANT.STAND OUT THE LOWER MERION ANDWENT STRAIGHT TO NBA.BRYANT AND 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTERAND 7 OTHERS KILLED IN AHELICOPTER CRASH IN CALABASAS.I'M JESSICA CAR TALIA.AND DON BELL.MOURNING HIS LOSS ANDCELEBRATING HIS BRIEF YETINCREDIBLE LIFE.BRYANT WAS INTERNATIONAL ICONBUT HE IS ONE OF THEPHILADELPHIA NATIVE'S SONS.THE GYM LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOLBEARS HIS NAME AND MORE AND MOREFANS SHOWING UP TO PAY THEIRRESPECTS.FANS IN LOS ANGELES FLOCKINGTO THE STAPLE CENTER TO MOURN.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK.KOBE SPENT ENTIRE 20 YEAR CAREERPLAYING FOR THE LAKERS.STAPLE CENTER IS WHERE TONIGHT'SGRAMMY AWARDS TAKING PLACE.WAITING TO HEAR HOWELL BEHONORED DURING THAT EVENT.WE HAVE A TEAM OF REPORTERSGETTING REACTION TO VERYUPSETTING NEWS FROM ALL ACROSSOUR AREA.FIRST, LATEST ON THE CRASHINVESTIGATION IN CALIFORNIA FROMCORESPONDENT CHRIS MARTINEZ.BASKETBALL LEGEND KOBE BRYANTWAS KILLED IN A HELICOPTER CRASHIN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.THERE WERE NO SURVIVORS.WE HAVE A MANIFEST THATINDICATES THERE WAS NINE PEOPLEON BOARD THE AIRCRAFT.THE PILOT PLUS EIGHTINDIVIDUALS.PEOPLE NEAR THE CRASH SITEDESCRIBE WHAT SHE SAW AND HEARD.I WAS JUST STANDING STARBUCKSAND HEARD A LOUD CRASH.IT WAS JUST CRAZY.YOU HEARD THIS.YEAH, AND DIDN'T KNOW WHAT ITWAS UNTIL I SAW ON TWITTER.I HEARD A HELICOPTER FLYING,LIKE I FELT LIKE IT WAS FLYINGWAY TOO LOW.ALL OF A SUDDEN I HEAR A THUDNOISE AND THERE WAS NOTHING.DEPUTIES AND FIRE OFFICIALSRACED TO THE SCENE OF THE CRASH,WRECKAGE STILL SMOKE HOURS AFTERTHE TRAGIC INCIDENT.APPARENTLY SOME FOLKS OUTHERE MOUNTAIN BIKING THISMORNING SAW AN I CRAFT INDISTRESS THAT WENT DOWN INTO THEHILLSIDE.MANY CIRCUMSTANCES OF THECRASH REMAIN UNCLEAR.BRYANT, WHO WAS 41, WENTSTRAIGHT FROM HIGH SCHOOL TO THENBA.HE SPENT HIS ENTIRE PRO CAREERWITH THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS.BROINT BRYANT RETIRED IN 2016 ASTHIRD LEADING SCORER IN NBAHISTORY, MILESTONE LEBRON JAMESSURPASSED SATURDAY NIGHT.