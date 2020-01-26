Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.'

Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and the Beastie Boys in the category.

Presenter Esperanza Spalding accepted the award on her behalf.

'Becoming' was released in 2018 and sold the most copies of any book that year.

Obama's book tour was a sensation, with numerous sold-out crowds in venues that host concerts.

The memoir is a recollection of Obama's life up to former President Barack Obama's election in 2008.

President Obama has won twice in the category for his memoirs 'The Audacity of Hope' and 'Dreams From My Father.'