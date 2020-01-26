Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys
Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken
Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady
won the award for the
audiobook recording of
her memoir, 'Becoming.'
Obama beat out filmmaker
John Waters and the
Beastie Boys in the category.
Presenter Esperanza Spalding
accepted the award on her behalf.
'Becoming' was released
in 2018 and sold the most
copies of any book that year.
Obama's book tour
was a sensation, with
numerous sold-out crowds
in venues that host concerts.
The memoir is a recollection
of Obama's life up to former
President Barack Obama's election in 2008.
President Obama has won
twice in the category for his
memoirs 'The Audacity of Hope'
and 'Dreams From My Father.'