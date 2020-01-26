Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.'

Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and the Beastie Boys in the category.

Presenter Esperanza Spalding accepted the award on her behalf.

'Becoming' was released in 2018 and sold the most copies of any book that year.

Obama's book tour was a sensation, with numerous sold-out crowds in venues that host concerts.

The memoir is a recollection of Obama's life up to former President Barack Obama's election in 2008.

President Obama has won twice in the category for his memoirs 'The Audacity of Hope' and 'Dreams From My Father.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at Grammys 2020

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner! The former First Lady of the United States won a Grammy for Best...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

simplymenal

Know It All Menal RT @UPROXX: Add Grammy winner to Michelle Obama's resume🙏 #Becoming wins Best Spoken Word Album The full list of 2020 #Grammys winners h… 3 seconds ago

gm00re1

Gil - THANKFUL RT @KLGLASS2: . Michelle Obama wins Grammy for audio recording of memoir. Ahem,..... Mr. and Mrs. DJT? Fake Magazine Covers? Fake Man of… 18 seconds ago

STcom

The Straits Times Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album https://t.co/Ji71cqFoyI 35 seconds ago

Somisgirl50

monilove54 RT @SadieTNResist: The first lady Michelle Obama can now add Grammy winner to her resume, after snagging the award on music’s biggest night… 1 minute ago

CarboneSr

Paul Carbone Sr. ✊🌊🏌️‍♂️⚾️🏈🥁 RT @BeachPretzel2: This is going to really burn Trump: Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album - https://t.co/DqothKty9T 2 minutes ago

GypsyBlonde2

Gypsy Blonde RT @GMA: Former first lady Michelle Obama wins a Grammy in the best spoken word category for the audio version of her bestselling memoir, "… 2 minutes ago

RMarLim

Rosy Limon-Martinez RT @MelissaJPeltier: Countdown to Melania’s & Ivanka’s spoken word albums! Trump will insist! https://t.co/18STjBwL09 3 minutes ago

ayenijackson1

THE SOUTHERN 👑 RT @MobilePunch: Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album https://t.co/beQN2f2qni 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.