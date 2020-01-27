Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:28s - Published Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Anish Tuladhar RT @nowthisnews: 'We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built' — Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave this… 13 seconds ago Brendyn Abrizenski RT @kare11: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men had everyone in tears right at the start of the Grammys with their tribute to Kobe Bryant. https://… 40 seconds ago Karmelkyss RT @HotNewHipHop: .@aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen perform an emotional rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" #RIPMamba http… 1 minute ago Gerardo Nevárez RT @137pm: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men deliver an emotional performance of 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye' as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. #GRAM… 2 minutes ago