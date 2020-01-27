Global  

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.
Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men pay powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant

Iconic basketball player died hours before the ceremony
Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant While Opening Grammys 2020, Sings with Boyz II Men (Video)

Alicia Keys is hosting the 2020 Grammys and she opened the show by paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, who...
AnishTuladhar3

Anish Tuladhar RT @nowthisnews: 'We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built' — Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave this… 13 seconds ago

BCA31796

Brendyn Abrizenski RT @kare11: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men had everyone in tears right at the start of the Grammys with their tribute to Kobe Bryant. https://… 40 seconds ago

JuicyJennna

Karmelkyss RT @HotNewHipHop: .@aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen perform an emotional rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" #RIPMamba http… 1 minute ago

gernvrz

Gerardo Nevárez RT @137pm: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men deliver an emotional performance of 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye' as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. #GRAM… 2 minutes ago


Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News [Video]Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys was joined by surprise guests Boyz II Men for an impromptu acapella performance of their 1991 version of the classic, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:04Published

