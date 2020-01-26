Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe bryant's death made the world come to a halt.

The loss came as a shock when it was reported he along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

Around the world today, his legacy has honored by sportsmen and women.

Announcer says, "a tragedy has befallen the world of basketball.

Earlier today, at the age of 41, kobe bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

In 20 seasons with the lakers, kobe was a 17-time all-star, two-time nba finals mvp, two- time olympic gold medalist and five-time nba champion.

The nba and the game of basketball will mourn this loss together.

Please join us in a moment of silence for kobe bryant.

Rest in peace mamba."

Shocking.

Unbelievable.

Devastating.

This morning at 10 a-m, the world lost not just a basketball legend, but truly one of the greatest competitor's across all sports.

Known for his 'win at all costs' mentality on the court, while off the court, a man who cared deeply about all those around him.

A brother to many.

(take gary key) gary payton says, "it was just so, it was just so... shocking.

That was my young fella, that was my young fella.

It was just crazy that i can sit here now... just be in shock because, you know, that's my brother, that was my brother."

As the news spread around the world today, tributes to number 24 flooded the sporting world.

Like at the raptors-spurs game today, where both teams started the game with a shot clock violation.

The shot clock in the n-b-a... 24 seconds long.

Nat pop but kobe's influence spanned the globe and transcended sports.

Paris saint germain's neymar honored number 24 after scoring a goal in a soccer match today.

In the n-f-l's pro bowl, zadarius smith led an on-field celebration that emulated the lakers shooting guards signature shot.

Some, though, at a loss as they still try to process the tragedy.

(take doc key) doc rivers says, "you now... i just don't have a lot to say.

The news is just devastating to everybody, who knew him, who knew him a long time."

(take sabrina key) sabrina ionescu says, "uh i mean.... everything i do, i do it for him.

Obviously a really close friend and... this season's for him."

The impact of the helicopter's crash reach is even felt right here in medford.

Former medford rogues baseball player and southern oregon native josh berman was coached by john altobelli.

Altobelli, the coach of orange county college, was also aboard bryant's helicopter.

Bryant would tell no award in his 20-year career would even come close to his greatest achievement: being a father to his four daughters.

Tragically, one of his daughters was also aboard.

Tonight, as you settle in on your sunday evenings, hold those you love just a little bit closer.

Tomorrow is not promised.

Make the most of each second of each day... just like kobe.

Crowd chants: "kobe!

Kobe!

Kobe!"

And tonight at 10 on newswatch 12, a



Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in California

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in CaliforniaNBA legend Koby Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26. (Photo Credit:...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •SifyZee NewsDeutsche WelleMid-DaySOHHNewsyFOXNews.comTMZ.comE! OnlineCBC.caUSATODAY.comAceShowbiz


Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

Kobe Bryant was among nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Domsclaf

Dominic J. Sclafani RT @MLB: We are devastated by the tragic news that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have died in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts ar… 1 second ago

LoomisP_

PeggyL ✨ 🇺🇸 🌎 A Must Read 🏀💔🏀 Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash; cause still a mystery Los Angeles T… https://t.co/DsIJl15UcT 2 seconds ago

THEBenStoner

Ben RT @WhitecapsCCBL: We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter… 2 seconds ago

VitelaJoanna

Joanna V. 📸 RT @Complex: Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and wife Keri died in helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant… 2 seconds ago

evanyr_paano

Evan Nyr RT @CrazyByElection: RIP to coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and wife Keri who also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe B… 2 seconds ago

OurWeAlity

👄💃🏾👸🏾👩🏾‍⚕️💄Chill & Hip Hop™ RT @NBCBLK: Pro basketball players took to hardwood floors across America, all with heavy hearts after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant,… 3 seconds ago

cait411

♈☘ ♥ •CAiT• ♥ ♬☠ RT @BreakingNews: 3 more victims involved in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed have been identified as John Altobelli, the head baseball c… 3 seconds ago

R33MWorld

R33M RT @people: College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, His Wife and Daughter Dead in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash https://t.co/cHdh3JzEv5 3 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chopper Crash [Video]Chopper Crash

Legendary NBA player kobe Bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in Calabasas, California.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Kobe Bryant dead at 41 [Video]Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. He is being remembered around the world and right here in Las Vegas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.