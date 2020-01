Kobe Bryant left lasting legacy in the 661

BRYANT PLAYED IN -- THE LAKERSHAD A PRE-SEASON GAME HEREAGAINST THE SEATTLE SUPERSONICSIN A GAME WHEREKOBE HAD 20 POINTS.WE'RE JUST 150 MILES AWAY FROMTHE STAPLES CENTER -- ANARENA WHERE KOBE WAS TRANSFORMEDFROM APENNSYLVANIA KID TO A BASKETBALLLEGEND -- AND ICON INCALIFORNIA - -THAT ESPECIALLYRINGS TRUE HERE IN BAKERSFIELD.SOT - ROD BARNES"PLAYING ALL OF HIS CAREER HEREFOR ONE TEAM IN CALIFORNIA, ITHINK MEANS A LOT TO NOT ONLY TOLAKER FANS BUT PEOPLE HEREIN BAKERSFIELD."THE PURPLE AND YELLOW FANDOMRUNS UP THE 5 AND INTOBAKERSFIELD -- KOBE BRYANTPLAYED IN LA -- BUT MEANTEVERYTHING TO BASKETBALL FANS INTHE 661.SOT - LARRY WRIGHT -BAKERSFIELD NATIVE"I'VE BEEN A LAKER FAN SINCE IWAS 8 YEARS OLD AND WITH KOBESINCETHE START MAN."KOBE PLAYED IN BAKERSFIELDDURINGLAKERS PRE-SEASON GAMESHIS LAST TRIP COMING IN 2007WHEN THELAKERS TOOK ON THE SEATTLE SUPERSONICSHE SCORED 20 AND HAD THE CROWDCHANTING HIS NAME-- NEVER TOFORGET THE CLASSIC MOVES THEYSAW"HERE IN BAKERSFIELD, YOU'REPLAYING WITH A LOT OFTHESE YOUNG GUYS AT THE PARK,YOU SEE HIS GAME, YOU SEE HISGAME CONSTANTLY.

IT'S A BIGIMPACT AND I KNOW A LOT OFTHEM ARE SAD RIGHT NOW."IN APRIL -- IT WILL BE 4 YEARSSINCE HISRETIREMENT -- MEANING HIS LEGACYWILL BE KEPT ALIVE BY THOSE WHOSAW HIMPLAY.SOT - LARRY WRIGHT -BAKERSFIELD NATIVE"I'M OLD NOW, BUT I'M GOING TOTRY AND DO IT THROUGH THEGAME.

A LOT OF THESE GUYS, YOU'DBE SURPRISED WHENTHEY WERE IN DIAPERS, THEY WEREWATCHING, TRYING TO PICKUP MOVES AND STUFF AND YOU'LLSEE IT "FOR COACH BARNES -- HE'LL MAKESURE HISCURRENT AND FUTURE PLAYERS KNOWWHO KOBE BRYANT WAS.HE WAS ONE OF THE GREATESTLAKERS, AQUOTE OF MAGIC TODAY SAID HE WASTHE GREATEST LAKER TO EVERY PLAYTHEGAME, JUST THE WAY HE CARRIEDHIMSELF SPOKE SO MUCH JUST ASFAR AS IN OURSPORT.IT WAS TOUGH FOR MANY PEOPLE TOPUT THEIR EMOTIONS INTOWORDS TODAY --YOU SAW TWO INTERVIEWS IN THATPACKAGE -- BUT IT SHOULD BENOTED THAT NUMEROUS BAKERSFIELDLOCALS TURNEDDOWNINTERVIEW REQUESTS AS IT WAS TOOPAINFUL FOR THEM TO SPEAK TO US.OF COURSE -- WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED WITH THE NEWESTINFORMATION THAT BECOMESAVAILABLE.

