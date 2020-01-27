Obama, Trump, Kanye West, and others mourn Kobe Bryant's death

SHOWS: INTERNET (JANUARY 26, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

SCREENSHOT OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California.

That is terrible news!" 2.

SCREENSHOT OF FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act.

To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.

Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day." 3.

SCREENSHOT OF SHAQUILLE O'NEAL'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed.

My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board.

IM SICK RIGHT NOW." 4.

SCREENSHOT OF EARVIN MAGIC JOHNSON, FORMER LAKERS GREAT'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "As I try to write this post, my mind is racing.

I'm in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash.

Cookie and I are heartbroken." 5.

SCREENSHOT OF DWYANE WADE, THREE-TIMES NBA CHAMPION'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Nooooooooooo God please No!

6.

SCREENSHOT OF NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT'S QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "We miss you already Kobe.'

7.

SCREENSHOT OF WAYNE GRETZKY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE GREAT'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today.

Praying for him and his family." 8.

SCREENSHOT OF PERFORMER KANYE WEST'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Kobe, We love you brother.

We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave" 9.

SCREENSHOT OF PERFORMER PAULA ABDUL'S TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH SHE SAYS: "I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant.

Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles.

Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa." 10.

SCREENSHOT OF PERFORMER BRUNO MARS' TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I'm sure he was one to his family.

Sending love and prayers to them.

This is heartbreaking." 11.

SCREENSHOT OF U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ'S (DEMOCRAT - NEW YORK) TWITTER PAGE IN WHICH SHE SAYS: "Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.

Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment." 12.

SCREENSHOT OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES IN WHICH HE SAYS: "Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends!

#RIPMamba" STORY: Reaction to Kobe Bryant's death was swift in the basketball world and beyond, after the NBA star was killed on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

World leaders, top athletes and performers took to twitter to express their grief.

Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 of them as an all-star, and winning five NBA championships.

His death sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association, which he helped propel to international prominence, and around the world.