New York's Madison Square Garden lit up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

VARIOUS OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN STORY: New York's Madison Square Garden was lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant on Sunday (January 26) after the retired Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash with eight others - including his 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers - 18 of them as an all-star - winning five NBA championships.

His death sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association, which he helped propel to international prominence, and around the world.

His Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather around 10 a.m.

(1800 GMT) in hilly terrain in Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.

"There were no survivors," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, saying the manifest showed nine people on board.

He declined to identify them.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed, and sent condolences to Bryant's wife, Vanessa.

The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.

Bryant was 41.

