Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

New York's Madison Square Garden lit up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
New York's Madison Square Garden lit up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

New York's Madison Square Garden lit up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

Madison Square Garden in New York City lit up in purple and gold in tribute to Kobe Bryant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New York's Madison Square Garden lit up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 26, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN IN PURPLE AND GOLD WITH PHOTOGRAPHS AND PHOTOS OF KOBE BRYANT 2.

BRYANT FAN FROM THE BRONX TAKING PHOTO IN FRONT OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 3.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN WITH EMPIRE STATE BUILDING IN BACKGROUND 4.

VARIOUS OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN STORY: New York's Madison Square Garden was lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant on Sunday (January 26) after the retired Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash with eight others - including his 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers - 18 of them as an all-star - winning five NBA championships.

His death sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association, which he helped propel to international prominence, and around the world.

His Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather around 10 a.m.

(1800 GMT) in hilly terrain in Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.

"There were no survivors," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, saying the manifest showed nine people on board.

He declined to identify them.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed, and sent condolences to Bryant's wife, Vanessa.

The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.

Bryant was 41.

(Production: Catherine Koppel)



Recent related news from verified sources

Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant After His Death

Madison Square Garden and the city of New York is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Knicks beat Nets as Irving misses game after Kobe’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 110-97...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TLcrq

Thom’As RT @NBA: The New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. https://t.co/KmNlTlDQXT 7 seconds ago

TheGriiiip

Ꮆ𝔯𝓲p͓̽ RT @CNN: New York City's Madison Square Garden has been lit up in Lakers colors as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old NBA star was k… 1 minute ago

lepshinp

Павел Лепшин RT @The_News_DIVA: New York fans, Madison Square Garden pay tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/kV66DBPizU 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy Awards [Video]Celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy Awards

Musicians and celebrities have paid tribute to former basketball superstar Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old ex-Lakers player died alongside his teenage daughter in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.