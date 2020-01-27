The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye," with Boyz II Men.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys Nas screamed 'Kobe, we love you," as he wrapped up his surprise cameo during Lil Nas X's performance.

DJ Khaled said, "Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

Long live Kobe.

The marathon continues," at the conclusion of Nipsey Hussle's tribute.