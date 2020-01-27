Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye," with Boyz II Men.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys Nas screamed 'Kobe, we love you," as he wrapped up his surprise cameo during Lil Nas X's performance.

DJ Khaled said, "Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

Long live Kobe.

The marathon continues," at the conclusion of Nipsey Hussle's tribute.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys open with tribute to Kobe Bryant

The ceremony is taking place at the Staples Center, where Bryant played nearly his entire career.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-TMashableJust JaredSifyFOXNews.comCBS NewsReuters IndiaFrance 24ReutersBillboard.com


Lil Nas X Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant During 'Old Town Road' Grammys Performance

Lil Nas X pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during his performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SifyBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RmanAKAIzzy

Rman A.K.A. Izzy Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant At Grammys https://t.co/3KvsGAuv0I via @HotNewHipHop 4 seconds ago

AngelAlvarez64

Sonic DaPercHogg RT @TaylorRochaKSN: Alicia Keys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute at the Staples Center. "We're literally standing here, heartbro… 7 seconds ago

HONEYBLBs

อีจัสคนนี้อยู่อเมริกา 🇹🇭 #MONSTA_X RT @BleacherReport: The Grammys paid tribute to both Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant tonight (via @MTVNEWS) https://t.co/CGAFmcxdNG 8 seconds ago

AceJoke_8_24

AceJoke RT @CBS: "We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRA… 11 seconds ago

michelleschoser

Stilettos&ASuitcase Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In 2020 GRAMMY Awards Opening https://t.co/lzBFkLbat4 via @YouTube #BlackMamba #GRAMMYs 11 seconds ago

sgn0528

Sonia Ninan RT @NLiddle16: .@aliciakeys & @BoyzIIMen tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the others who passed was absolutely beautiful. i’ve go… 16 seconds ago

hobii_7

katarina💚 RT @MusicalCritic: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." @aliciakeys pays tribute to start thi… 16 seconds ago

yannesssa

ness🦋 RT @etnow: More from Alicia Keys' tribute to Kobe Bryant at the top of the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/HZq5TkDVJj 18 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo Wins Three Grammys [Video]Lizzo Wins Three Grammys

Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show by dedicating the night to basketball player, Kobe Bryant. She then sang a medley of her songs “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.” According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.