After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S MOTHER: POLICE THREATENING & HARASSING FAMILY, CONG HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER PADMA SHRI HONOUR TO ADNAN SAMI, SUSPECTED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN REPORTED IN RAJASTHAN AND OTHER NEWS