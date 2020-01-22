Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Camila Cabello pays tribute to father with Grammy performance

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Camila Cabello pays tribute to father with Grammy performance

Camila Cabello pays tribute to father with Grammy performance

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello performed a touching tribute to her father during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Camila Cabello Jokes She & Shawn Mendes Will Do This If They Win The Grammy

Camila Cabello is teasing a hilarious moment that could happen at the 2020 Grammys this weekend! The...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Camila Cabello brings dad to tears with heartfelt Grammys performance

Camila Cabello's emotional tribute to her father had the audience in tears following Kobe Bryant and...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

linarobleslujan

Lina Robles RT @BANGShowbiz: Camila Cabello pays tribute to father with Grammy performance #CamilaCabello #Grammys #GrammyAwards #ShawnMendes https:/… 35 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Camila Cabello pays tribute to father with Grammy performance #CamilaCabello #Grammys #GrammyAwards #ShawnMendes https://t.co/11QDsXAPZI 45 minutes ago

TG_trends

Music/Gist Blog🇳🇬🇿🇦🇬🇭🎵🎧 Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Father in Touching Grammys Performance https://t.co/llaRwk2z8m https://t.co/HbwYwWCNLZ 8 hours ago

360NG2

360NG_Blog Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Father in Touching Grammys Performance https://t.co/KtKWR2NI7G https://t.co/uI91uQXcuf 9 hours ago

I_am_damson

Tijani damilare Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Father in Touching Grammys Performance https://t.co/nwcwMdySxe https://t.co/q1j0LtKJth 9 hours ago

blazentaurus

Kêvìñ🎭 RT @televisionjam: #HappeningNow: Camila Cabello pays a heartfelt tribute to her father with her song, "First Man". 🙌 #TVJGrammy #GRAMMYs 9 hours ago

televisionjam

TVJ #HappeningNow: Camila Cabello pays a heartfelt tribute to her father with her song, "First Man". 🙌 #TVJGrammy #GRAMMYs 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear [Video]Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear

During a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Camila Cabello talked about what to expect at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:17Published

Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear [Video]Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear

Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear During a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Camila Cabello talked about what to expect at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Cabello and her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.