Surprisingly Weird Oscar Facts We Don’t Talk About Enough 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:28s - Published Surprisingly Weird Oscar Facts We Don’t Talk About Enough Hollywood’s most glamorous night is filled with glitz and glamour. It is also filled with a lot of weird facts we surprisingly don’t talk about, so let’s have a chat! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this