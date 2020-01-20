Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical consultant for The Crown, thinks Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be asked to step in.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could step into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's roles, says royal biographer

''If two go out, two have got to come in', says royal expert
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Romances That Were Not Meant to Be [Video]Royal Romances That Were Not Meant to Be

Just because you are royal doesn’t mean you can have everything you want, especially in the romance department. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some of these relationships that were not meant to be.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

After Megxit, What Will Harry And Meghan's Life Will Look Like? [Video]After Megxit, What Will Harry And Meghan's Life Will Look Like?

In an effort to distance themselves from the throne, Harry and Meghan have agreed to a few caveats. The Prince and his wife will stop using their royal monikers and give up any state funding. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.