TDP slams CM Jagan Reddy’s bid to abolish Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved to abolish the Legislative Council.
Andhra Pradesh govt indicates it may abolish upper house of legislature

After it suffered a humiliation by not getting two crucial bills on its plan of having three capitals...
IndiaTimes - Published

Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to scrap legislative council to stop TDP nixing bills passed by assembly

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to scrap the Legislative Council, said...
IndiaTimes - Published


Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt introduces 3-Capital bill in Assembly,Cabinet clears proposal [Video]Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt introduces 3-Capital bill in Assembly,Cabinet clears proposal

DESPITE PROTESTS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY IS DETERMINED TO GIVE SHAPE TO HIS DREAM OF 3 CAPITALS IN THE STATE OF ANDHRA PRADESH AS HIS GOVERNMENT ON MONDAY INTRODUCED THE BILL IN ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY AFTER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

‘Govt has no right’: Chandrababu Naidu visits protesting Amravati farmers [Video]‘Govt has no right’: Chandrababu Naidu visits protesting Amravati farmers

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to shift the state’s administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and make Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

