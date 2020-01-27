Global  

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition.

The photos depict survivors with their families, and come 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.

Some of the images taken by Kate Middleton are viewable on Instagram, where she called the opportunity to meet and photograph Holocaust survivors &quot;life-affirming.&quot; The Duchess of Cambridge is one of several photographers whose work is part of the exhibition.

