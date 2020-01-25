Top 10 Actors Who Destroyed Their Careers with One Movie

Well, that was a bum note.

For this list, we’re looking at roles that had a significant effect on actors’ careers.

In other words, after these roles, the calls for work stopped coming in.

Or at least any good calls, anyway.

We’re not saying that these actors never managed to bounce back, but that these duds definitely didn’t help.

Our countdown includes actors such as John Travolta, Taylor Lautner and Mike Myers.

Which actor do YOU think destroyed their career with one movie?

Let us know in the comments!