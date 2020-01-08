Global  

Boeing Successfully Completes First 777X Flight

Boeing Successfully Completes First 777X Flight

Boeing Successfully Completes First 777X Flight

Boeing has successfully completed the first flight of its largest twin engine jet, 777X, after bad weather postponed the flight for two days.
