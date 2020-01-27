Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disha Patani host brunch party for 'Malang' team and friends

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Disha Patani host brunch party for 'Malang' team and friends

Disha Patani host brunch party for 'Malang' team and friends

Bollywood actress Disha Patani hosted a brunch party for her 'Malang' team and friends on Sunday in Mumbai.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BtownClips

BTown Clips Disha Patani Host Brunch Party For Film Malang Team & Friends. https://t.co/UAhbbXnKZn 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spotted : Disha Patni Host BRUNCH PARTY For Film Malang Team & Friends [Video]Spotted : Disha Patni Host BRUNCH PARTY For Film Malang Team & Friends

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

Disha Patani hosts brunch for Malang star cast, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur attend [Video]Disha Patani hosts brunch for Malang star cast, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur attend

Disha Patani hosted brunch party for the cast of Malang in Mumbai. Disha wore a lavender crop top with a floral print mini skirt. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu attended the party.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.