Deepika asks Ranveer to bring 'Mysore pak', 'hot chips' from Chennai 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:15s - Published Deepika asks Ranveer to bring 'Mysore pak', 'hot chips' from Chennai Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA on social media - and this time, Deepika's comment on Ranveer's picture with his "'83" team is winning the hearts of people.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Deepika asks Ranveer to bring 'Mysore pak', 'hot chips' from Chennai Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile...

Sify - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like