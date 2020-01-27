Global  

Inside Politics: Dr. Ken Paul P.1

Inside Politics: Dr. Ken Paul P.1

Inside Politics: Dr. Ken Paul P.1

While the presidential impeachment trial in Washington is testing once again the very foundations of our governmental system, what is the status of our key freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights…more specifically the First Amendment?

I’d like to think if you read this column or watch INSIDE POLITICS you know all about what rights the First Amendment protects.

But in case you don’t know, or you are uncertain (national polling says many are), we’ve invited Dr. Ken Paulson to be our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS.

He is the former President of the national First Amendment Center, and he is now President of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
