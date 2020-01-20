Global  

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight.

It will be the first time an American spacecraft carries NASA astronauts since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.
NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraft

NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraftWashington DC (SPX) Jan 20, 2020 NASA and SpaceX completed a launch escape demonstration of the...
Space Daily - Published


SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News [Video]Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch. But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published

