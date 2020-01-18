Global  

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to 'self-isolate'

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said.

In a significant ramping up of the precautions in the UK around the virus, Matt Hancock said officials could not be 100% certain that the virus is not spread by people who are not displaying symptoms. The move means around 1,500 people who have returned from Wuhan since January 10 should isolate themselves for 14 days from the date of leaving China for the UK.

Ministers have said they are working to get Britons out of coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the Government is doing “everything we can”.
