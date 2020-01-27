Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Starbucks closes stores in China over Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks closes stores in China over CoronavirusStarbucks Closes Stores In China Over Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coffee chain has temporarily closed the stores locations to limit the spread of the coronavirus...
NPR - Published

Starbucks expects hit from coronavirus after closing half of China stores

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday became the first major U.S. company to signal a hit from the new...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Starbucks closes 2,000 stores in China after coronavirus killed over 100 people - Livemint) Starbu… https://t.co/tD3HbJUIzs 2 minutes ago

StoryInTheTape

StoryInTheTape RT @CarlMinzner: Starbucks closes more than half of its China stores amid coronavirus https://t.co/KoTm7ZMWvg via @YahooFinance 11 minutes ago

istiah_titan

Istiah Titan RT @jakpost: Starbucks closes half its China stores during virus outbreak #jakpost https://t.co/sMyhMQoRht 15 minutes ago

CeyhunKALLEM

Ceyhun KALLEM RT @SimonIshihara: STARBUCKS “CLOSES” 2,000 STORES IN CHINA TUESDAY! AS MUTATING DEATH VIRUS SPREADS ALL OVER CHINA AND THE WORLD... https:… 18 minutes ago

GOODgreenCITY

GOODgreenCITY Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/GnBiwP5mII 20 minutes ago

YoelMinkoff

Yoel Minkoff #Starbucks closes half of #China stores as #coronavirus hits https://t.co/G8KQ7v6OmY #coronarvirues #VIRUS_CORONA… https://t.co/7KUbqymsJh 27 minutes ago

fonstuinstra

Fons Tuinstra Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/Klw9bz9kT1 31 minutes ago

jcsverdlov

Jakov Sverdlov RT @StockBoardAsset: (SBUX.O) 28 Jan - 08:45:34 PM - Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - [ONENEW] 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Starbucks' Results Top Estimates but Coronavirus Slows Sales [Video]Starbucks' Results Top Estimates but Coronavirus Slows Sales

New drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew were a hit with customers in the October-December period, helping the Seattle-based coffee giant beat Wall Street's earnings forecast.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:53Published

Foreign worker stranded in Wuhan walks around ghost town to fetch food [Video]Foreign worker stranded in Wuhan walks around ghost town to fetch food

A Filipino migrant worker stuck in Wuhan, China, walks around the deserted city as the country's government tries to contain the coronavirus. In the video on January 26, Jay Max is seen walking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.