The best performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:06s
The best performances from the 2020 Grammy AwardsThese were our favorite performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Recent related news

Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men among best performances

From Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men to Demi Lovato, performances at the 62nd Grammy Awards tugged at our...
USATODAY.com - Published

Issa Rae Presents a Grammy Award to Tyler, The Creator

Issa Rae appears on stage to present an award at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the...
Just Jared - Published


Recent related videos

Tyler, The Creator Slams Grammys Category [Video]Tyler, The Creator Slams Grammys Category

The 28-year-old musician, who took home the award for Best Rap Album for his 2019 record "IGOR" on Sunday night, criticized the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for consistently placing..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published

