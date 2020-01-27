Global  

Pete Holmes Attacked Malia Obama At Comedy Club

Stand up comedian Pete Holmes is under fire for viciously attack Malia Obama at a Cambridge comedy club.

The Daily Mail reports that at a recent show, Holmes verbally attacked and harassed former first daughter Malia Obama.

Malia and a friend were in the front row of the show, laughing and chatting as Holmes performed.

Holmes, unamused, launched into a vulgar, profanity laced tirade aimed at the former First Daughter.

He even threw a curtain on top of Malia and her "hot" friend.
