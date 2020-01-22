Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

Federal prosecutors and the FBI on Monday said they have sought to interview Britain's Prince Andrew in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case - but that Andrew has not responded.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, at a meeting of a group that supports battered women, publicly confirmed that federal officials have reached out to Andrew, according to a law enforcement source.

But the source said that to date prosecutors had received "zero cooperation" from the prince.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and hedge fund manager who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and world leaders, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

Authorities are investigating whether he had co-conspirators.

Prince Andrew has been embroiled in the alleged scheme, accused by American Virginia Guiffre of having been introduced to Andrew by Epstein's associates and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was just 17.

Andrew has denied the charge - but didn't help his defense when he fumbled through a BBC interview that was a public relations disaster.

Organizations then cut ties with the Prince, who in November was forced to step back from all public duties.

In his statement at the time, Andrew said that, "Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required."



Recent related news from verified sources

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe - Law enforcement source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com


Prince Andrew Providing Feds 'Zero Cooperation' on Jeffrey Epstein Case

Prince Andrew has not been helpful at all to the FBI or federal prosecutors hoping to talk to him...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordSBSNYTimes.comBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nexus7900

Brent 🇺🇸 😏👌👍 FBI Receives 'zero Cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein Probe -Law Enforcement Source |… https://t.co/7Yu4vVrQOY 51 minutes ago

AliciaKeReviews

Alicia Ke_Reviews FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: Law enforcement source https://t.co/SbSOjGN2d9 via @Yahoo 2 hours ago

angeldot11

Stephanie Albin FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein... https://t.co/Tk0y84Xbkh 2 hours ago

tomhals

Tom Hals Andrew had said in November that he would be willing to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their inv… https://t.co/06WDR9L1Mh 2 hours ago

SnowWhiteQween1

SnowWhiteQween RT @RandallFrench14: FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: Law enforcement source https://t.co/4XpxtYQFrO 2 hours ago

RandallFrench14

Randall French FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: Law enforcement source https://t.co/4XpxtYQFrO 2 hours ago

ejk1007

EvelynJK🇺🇸 FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: Law enforcement source https://t.co/20ag2gDUqe 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe https://t.co/ouRbAh6LOs https://t.co/mMXJQs9S5B 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked [Video]Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked

In a letter filed with a New York federal court judge, her lawyer alleges confidential information was left unredacted leading to her email being hacked. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone [Video]Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone

Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.