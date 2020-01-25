Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "We're going the be discussing Mideast peace.

We're going to be announcing a plan tomorrow at twelve o'clock." Sitting in the Oval Office alongside the leader of Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (January 27) said his administration had ready a proposal aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "They say it's probably the most difficult deal anywhere and of any kind to make." The Trump plan is the product of three years of work led by his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

But whether it truly will jumpstart the long-stalled effort to bring Israelis and Palestinians together is far from certain.

Palestinian officials have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration in protest over a series of steps by the president in support of Israel, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and declaring that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are not by definition illegal.

Palestinian leaders say they weren't invited to Washington and that no peace plan can work without them.

Trump was pressed on this Monday.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXCHANGE BETWEEN REPORTER AND U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: REPORTER: "Mr. President did you speak to the Palestinians about your plan?

To the Palestinian president?

Because there are reports that you refused to-' TRUMP: "We will be reporting on that tomorrow.

It's something they should want.

They probably won't want it initially.

But I think in the end they will.

I think in the end they're going to want it.

It's very good for them.

In fact, it's overly good to them." The U.S. peace proposal will be formally unveiled Tuesday in the joint news conference by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump appeared to hedge his bets on whether or not the framework would resolve the conflict.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "If we do, it'll be a tremendous tribute to everybody.

And if we don't, life goes on."