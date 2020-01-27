Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein.

According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case.

After Prince Andrew was questioned about Epstein, he said he was “willing to help” any investigations.

He now faces allegations stemmings from his relationship with Epstein.

One of Epstein’s accusers said she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince, which he has denied.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says

Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says“He publicly offered...to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comTIMEIndependentSeattle TimesCTV NewsTamworth HeraldLainey Gossip


FBI approached Prince Andrew for Epstein probe interview: Law enforcement source

The FBI has approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Prince Andrew 'is not cooperating with Jeffrey Epstein investigation' https://t.co/QlF9jxw45u via @MailOnline 29 seconds ago

beardly01

Beardly RT @Breaking911: Britain’s Prince Andrew has not cooperated in ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation despite statement from him saying he w… 2 minutes ago

DavidHu86480982

David Huey RT @Debwrightjones: Prince Andrew Refusing To Cooperate With FBI On Jeffrey Epstein Probe Your Royal high a$$, pictures do not lie. https… 3 minutes ago

AussieInfidel69

AussieInfidel69 RT @HawtinGibb: RANDY ANDY , pedo Prince refuses to cooperate with FBI , if you are innocent what’s the problem??? https://t.co/ZFF0fWgXCy 3 minutes ago

mauriceg88

Maurice Gibbons RT @Angie_RejoinEU: Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein probe https://t.co/rl2CGbCw49 3 minutes ago

1962cg

carol gibbs Prince Andrew 'is not cooperating with Jeffrey Epstein investigation' https://t.co/2pFAUayojR @MailOnline 4 minutes ago

JarrieSam

Sam Thompson RT @Wrexhamforeu: Just waiting for the 5 page spreads in the newspapers tomorrow about Prince Andrew refusing to cooperate with the FBI & p… 5 minutes ago

phrogmarineair

Mitch Prince Andrew 'is not cooperating with Jeffrey Epstein investigation' https://t.co/bklIGUa9VS 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case [Video]U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case

Britain's Prince Andrew is allegedly refusing to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe [Video]Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.