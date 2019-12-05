Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

New York AG Letitia James announced a lawsuit with the FTC against Martin Shrkeli, who is serving seven years in prison for securities fraud.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York, FTC sue 'pharma bro' Shkreli, others over Daraprim price hikes

Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" in prison for defrauding investors, faces a lawsuit filed by the...
Reuters - Published

FTC, New York Sue Martin Shkreli For Alleged Illegal Drug Monopoly

FTC, New York Sue Martin Shkreli For Alleged Illegal Drug MonopolyWatch VideoThe Federal Trade Commission and New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

grandted212

grandted 212. NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli https://t.co/Tr7ilHnenv 8 hours ago

ChicoBicycling

Rodney Cox RT @modern_rock: Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-Saving D… 11 hours ago

modern_rock

Modern_Rock Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-S… https://t.co/TOEjuGRpFv 12 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life- https://t.co/G5ClhbRLQp 12 hours ago

CompPolicyInt

CPI #BREAKING The @FTC FTC and #NewYork attorney general are suing 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, claiming he created an… https://t.co/lMjTS2HQxW 12 hours ago

MidwestHedgie

Midwestern Hedgie RT @Guruleaks1: Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-Saving Dr… 13 hours ago

Guruleaks1

GuruLeaks Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-S… https://t.co/EkiQYyfUU8 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

George Zimmerman Sues Family of Trayvon Martin for $100 Million [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Family of Trayvon Martin for $100 Million

George Zimmerman Sues Family of Trayvon Martin for $100 Million. Zimmerman is also suing the Martin family attorney, Ben Crump, as well as others. The former neighborhood watch volunteer claims..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.