NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:49s - Published NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli New York AG Letitia James announced a lawsuit with the FTC against Martin Shrkeli, who is serving seven years in prison for securities fraud. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this grandted 212. NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli https://t.co/Tr7ilHnenv 8 hours ago Rodney Cox RT @modern_rock: Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-Saving D… 11 hours ago Modern_Rock Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-S… https://t.co/TOEjuGRpFv 12 hours ago Crwe World Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life- https://t.co/G5ClhbRLQp 12 hours ago CPI #BREAKING The @FTC FTC and #NewYork attorney general are suing 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, claiming he created an… https://t.co/lMjTS2HQxW 12 hours ago Midwestern Hedgie RT @Guruleaks1: Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-Saving Dr… 13 hours ago GuruLeaks Attorney General James Sues ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli And Vyera Pharmaceuticals For Illegally Monopolizing Life-S… https://t.co/EkiQYyfUU8 13 hours ago