Lakers Fans Gather at Staples Center to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant JERSEYS FOR LAKER FANS THEY TELL ME THIS IS WHERE THEY CAN ALL GATHER AND THE FAMILY. IT'S AN OUTPOURING OF LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR THE LEGENDARY LAKER HE WAS AN AMAZING MAN IS AN AMAZING HUMAN ACTIVITY AND FANS STILL COMING TO GRIPS WITH THE NEWS HARD TO WRAP MY MIND AROUND IT I'VE BEEN HERE FOR HOURS.