CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China.

The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world.

The agency told reporters Monday that there have been no new cases beyond the five currently known.

According to UPI, 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus.

The State Department issued a travel advisory urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.