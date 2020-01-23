Global  

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China.

The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world.

The agency told reporters Monday that there have been no new cases beyond the five currently known.

According to UPI, 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus.

The State Department issued a travel advisory urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.
Travel ban imposed in China's Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak

Beijing [China], Jan 23 (ANI): The authorities in Wuhan city in China where the coronavirus...
Sify - Published

Experts Warn Coronavirus Will Spread Despite Wuhan Travel Ban

As China releases details about the 17 people who have died in the outbreak, a well-known SARS expert...
NYTimes.com - Published


China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy [Video]China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

The Wuhan coronavirus may spread by people who don’t even know they have it yet. The warning comes from China's health minister Ma Xiaowei who says the virus is contagious before any symptoms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

Wall Street slides on China virus fears [Video]Wall Street slides on China virus fears

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

