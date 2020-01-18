Global  

Olathe educator to be on sideline of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

Olathe West High School assistant principal Josh Umphrey will be on the sideline for Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, to shoot photos for his other job.
"I call it my covert operationor mycovert gig."AN ASSISTANT PRINCIPALIN OLATHE HAS A SIDEPROJECT -- AND IT'STAKING HIM TO MIAMI THISWEEKEND.JOSH UMPHREY HAS BEENON THE SIDELINE OF N-F-LGAMES BEFORE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSEXPLAINS WHAT FUELEDUMPHREY'S LOVE OFPHOTOGRAPHY.nats of saying hi to kidsBY DAY JOSH UMPHREY ISAN ASSISTANT PRINCIPALAT OLATHE WEST HIGHSCHOOL.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"One of my career goals wasto work with kids and haveopportunities to help shapetheir lives."HE MOVES AROUND THESCHOOL MAKING SURE THESTUDENTS ARE GETTINGTHE BEST EDUCATION.nats of classBUT AFTER THE FINAL BELLRINGSJosh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"My dad has owned hisphotography company for anumber of years.."UMPHREY DIVES INTO HISOTHER PASSION.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"...he has given me theopportunity to work with himsince I was in high schoolmyself."HE SHOOTS GAMES ANDTEAMS AROUND THENATION -- HIS WORKFEATURED IN SPORTSILLUSTRATED AND E-S-P-NMAGAZINES.BUT, THERE IS ONESIDELINE HE LIKES TO BEON MORE THAN ANYOTHER.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"This team, PatrickMahomes, Andy Reid, theyare just class act people and Iam really drawn to that.NOW, A DREAM IS COMINGTRUE FOR HIM.HE'S HEADED TO MIAMI TOSHOOT THE SUPER BOWLGAME BETWEEN THECHIEFS AND 49ERS.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"I mean I have always wantedto shoot the SuperBowl.

TheSuperBowl is obviously veryiconic and being given thisopportunity I feel truly blessedin that regard."HIS STUDENTS SHOCKEDTO FIND OUT THEIRASSISTANT PRINCIPAL WASHEADED TO MIAMI.natsUMPHREY SAYS THERE ISONE PHOTO HE WANTS TOGET.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"This may sound a little clichebut it might be the selfie ofmyself at the game to kind ofmemorialize that a little bit."WHILE HE IS GETTING AFRONT ROW SEAT TO THEBIGGEST GAME IN THEWORLD, UMPREY HOPESTHIS SHOWS HISSTUDENTS ANY DREAM ISPOSSIBLE IF YOU PUTYOUR MIND TO IT.Josh Umphrey/Olathe West HighSchool"Let them know that you canbe creative, haveopportunities that happenoutside of school."IN OLATHE JORDAN BETTS41 ACTION NE




