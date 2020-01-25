Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries.

The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in Illinois.

All of the patients who have tested positive had recently visited Wuhan.

According to Business Insider, the CDC said the risk to the US public is still low.

The outbreak has killed 81 people and infected more than 2,800 in mainland China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Infects More Than 900 In China

Coronavirus Outbreak Infects More Than 900 In ChinaWatch VideoThe coronavirus outbreak that reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, had infected more...
Newsy - Published

LexaGene bombarded with inquiries about pathogen detection platform for Coronavirus identification use

LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCMKTS:LXXGF), the biotechnology company, is receiving numerous...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alex5silver2

AlexSilver RT @newsr_IN: US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States: https://t.co/9fhqdNbdA1 #Wuhan 32 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States: https://t.co/9fhqdNbdA1 #Wuhan 32 minutes ago

HaleyBHumphrey

Haley Humphrey RT @TiffanyAlaniz: BREAKING: Oklahoma State Health Department testing 2 Oklahomans for coronavirus. Officials tell me both patients have t… 1 hour ago

catz1973

🇺🇸JeepGirl73🇺🇸 RT @FOX23Maine: #BREAKING: New Hampshire health officials say two people in New Hampshire are undergoing testing for coronavirus, after rec… 2 hours ago

WeFutureAI

WeFuture RT @PawlowskiMario: 2 people to undergo testing for possible #coronavirus in Oklahoma, health officials say #WuhanVirus #Wuhan #Wuhan2020… 3 hours ago

PawlowskiMario

Mario Pawlowski 2 people to undergo testing for possible #coronavirus in Oklahoma, health officials say #WuhanVirus #Wuhan… https://t.co/l0upVXEHkd 3 hours ago

pebble107

Caleb Anderson RT @CPRNews: JUST IN: Colorado health officials are testing a third patient in the state for coronavirus. Two previous Colorado patients t… 4 hours ago

TiffanyAlaniz

Tiffany Alaniz BREAKING: Oklahoma State Health Department testing 2 Oklahomans for coronavirus. Officials tell me both patients h… https://t.co/yX1x4lBwAR 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive [Video]Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus [Video]CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China. The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.