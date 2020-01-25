US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries.

The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in Illinois.

All of the patients who have tested positive had recently visited Wuhan.

According to Business Insider, the CDC said the risk to the US public is still low.

The outbreak has killed 81 people and infected more than 2,800 in mainland China.