Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American...
FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published

U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case [Video]U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case

Britain's Prince Andrew is allegedly refusing to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

