Rocklin Team's Chance Encounter With Kobe Bryant On Saturday 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:56s - Published Rocklin Team's Chance Encounter With Kobe Bryant On Saturday The director of the Youth Basketball Academy in Rocklin shared the moment he met the NBA legend at the Mamba Academy in Southern California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Antt RT @FOX40: Coach Chris Collins and his basketball team returned home Sunday after driving back from Los Angeles.​ https://t.co/dOXSaHy02w 7 hours ago FOX40 News Coach Chris Collins and his basketball team returned home Sunday after driving back from Los Angeles.​ https://t.co/dOXSaHy02w 7 hours ago FOX40 News Coach Chris Collins and his basketball team returned home Sunday after driving back from Los Angeles.​ https://t.co/M778d9lP2F 12 hours ago MiA AM❤R RT @CNeroTV: #NEW: The director of a Rocklin youth basketball team says his team was preparing for a game at the Mamba Academy - when it wa… 13 hours ago FOX40 News Coach Chris Collins and his basketball team returned home Sunday after driving back from Los Angeles.​ https://t.co/aIQayFHxYz 16 hours ago Charmaine Nero #NEW: The director of a Rocklin youth basketball team says his team was preparing for a game at the Mamba Academy -… https://t.co/HE1TLY9pk7 22 hours ago