Five Celebrities Who Skipped The 2020 Grammys

1.

Adele didn’t show up to the Grammys but she’s working on new music.

2.

Rihanna also was a no show but said she’s working on a new album.

3.

Didn't arrive but she may have been tired from performing on "Saturday Night Live."

Gomez didn’t go but she definitely was watching from the comfort of her home.

5.

Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance but she may have been at the Sundance Film Festival for her documentary “Miss Americana.”
