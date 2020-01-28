Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Monday dedicated to Eva KorMonday dedicated to Eva Kor
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

The community.

Tomorrow will be dedicated to remebering and honoring holocaust survivor eva kor.

"indiana's governor" has announced that january 27th will be "eva kor education day."

Students across the hoosier state will be learning about the peace advocate in their classrooms tomorrow.

"eva" spent many years teaching people about the holocaust.

She was also "an advocate of forgiveness."

"eva" died "on july 4th" of last year.

In honor of "eva education day"... middle schools... high schools... and libraries will get a film about her life.

This is all happening on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

Those at the candles museum will spend the anniversary in poland tomorrow.

"to be there in the winter time, it's going to look like how it looks in those pictures from the early 40s, so i think it's going to be an emotional trip.

I think it's going to be a powerful trip, and i think we're going to come back really inspired that what we're doing is important."

Also also happening tomorrow.

The candles museum in terre haute will be honoring eva kor and other holocaust survivors.

That's with the "candles for candles" event.

Starting at 6pm... there will be a candle lighting ceremony... and a guest speaker to commemorate "holocaust remembrance day."

The event is free and open to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.