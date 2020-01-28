Marcus Holberg robs Jacks Hughes with a glove save 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:45s - Published Marcus Holberg robs Jacks Hughes with a glove save Marcus Hogberg denies first overall pick Jack Hughes with a remarkable glove save to preserve the tie for the Ottawa Senators against the New Jersey Devils 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this