Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/27/2020
Tweets about this

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: St. Louis Blues 1-3 Vancouver Canucks #Canucks https://t.co/rZJndiWkjE 16 seconds ago

tpoole00

Tina Poole Here's my game recap from tonight's #Canucks game #winbaby @totalcanucks https://t.co/HBBcYAxYDS 55 seconds ago

RaichuRocks99

RaichuRocks RT @NHLdotcom: Thatcher Demko made 36 saves and J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks, who made it nine in a row at home with a 3-1… 9 minutes ago

StrangerRangers

RangersHockeyTime RT @hockeynight: J.T. Miller's pair of 2nd-period snipes lead Vancouver to 3rd win in a row https://t.co/2f34EJinnb 12 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Thatcher Demko made 36 saves and J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks, who made it nine in a row at home wi… https://t.co/SKjr9msmJT 19 minutes ago

Lana19

Lana RT @canucker101: THE CANUCKS WIN OVER THE DEFENDING STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ST LOUIS BLUES 3-1 WTGOOO VANCOUVER !!! #canucks https://t.co/6T… 22 minutes ago

MikeCincoSays

Michael Cinco RT @trump_nhl: The cupless Vancouver Canucks are so envious facing the sensational St. Louis Blues tonight in the liberal lightweight haven… 23 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada J.T. Miller's pair of 2nd-period snipes lead Vancouver to 3rd win in a row https://t.co/2f34EJinnb 24 minutes ago


Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/18/2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/18/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/16/2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/16/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

