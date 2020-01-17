Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights



Tweets about this The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: St. Louis Blues 1-3 Vancouver Canucks #Canucks https://t.co/rZJndiWkjE 16 seconds ago Tina Poole Here's my game recap from tonight's #Canucks game #winbaby @totalcanucks https://t.co/HBBcYAxYDS 55 seconds ago RaichuRocks RT @NHLdotcom: Thatcher Demko made 36 saves and J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks, who made it nine in a row at home with a 3-1… 9 minutes ago RangersHockeyTime RT @hockeynight: J.T. Miller's pair of 2nd-period snipes lead Vancouver to 3rd win in a row https://t.co/2f34EJinnb 12 minutes ago NHL.com Thatcher Demko made 36 saves and J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks, who made it nine in a row at home wi… https://t.co/SKjr9msmJT 19 minutes ago Lana RT @canucker101: THE CANUCKS WIN OVER THE DEFENDING STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ST LOUIS BLUES 3-1 WTGOOO VANCOUVER !!! #canucks https://t.co/6T… 22 minutes ago Michael Cinco RT @trump_nhl: The cupless Vancouver Canucks are so envious facing the sensational St. Louis Blues tonight in the liberal lightweight haven… 23 minutes ago Hockey Night in Canada J.T. Miller's pair of 2nd-period snipes lead Vancouver to 3rd win in a row https://t.co/2f34EJinnb 24 minutes ago