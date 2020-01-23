U.S. State Department advises against China travel

The U.S. State Department said on Monday (January 27), Americans should reconsider going to any part of China.

That comes in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan.

And has now left more than a hundred dead in China.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered assistance to Beijing to contain the outbreak.

Despite worldwide efforts to increase travel restrictions, the virus has continued to spread outside China.

On Monday, Germany declared its first case of the virus.

Confirmed cases have also been found in places like Australia, Canada, and the U.S. None of the deaths have been outside of China - so far.

Officials in Hubei are under increasing pressure from the public, owing to their initial response to the virus.

On Monday, Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang visited Wuhan.

He is the most senior official to visit the city since the outbreak began.

State media showed Li in Wuhan praising medics and saying thousands more workers will be coming in the next two days.

He also visited the site of a new hospital that's meant to be built and completed in a matter of days.