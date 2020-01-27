Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant.

According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys said: “We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, were among seven other killed in a helicopter crash.

Keys said: “Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.”