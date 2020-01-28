Global  

‘I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house’: Pooja Bhatt

'I don't support CAA & NRC as it divides my house': Pooja Bhatt

‘I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house’: Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt spoke against CAA and NRC in an event in Mumbai’s Colaba.

The event was organised by the Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra in the backdrop of the ongoing protests in the country.
Don't support CAA, NRC as it divides my house: Pooja Bhatt

At a conference, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt stated that she doesn't support the CAA-NRC acts.
DNA - Published

Pooja Bhatt on anti-CAA protests: I think students have given us a message to wake up

Bollywood actor and director Pooja Bhatt has said that she doesn't support the Citizenship Amendment...
Mid-Day - Published


