Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo

Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo

Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo

A recent petition posted on change.org is demanding the NBA remake their logo to include basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Fans & Celebs Call For NBA To Change Their Logo In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Fans and friends of Kobe Bryant have started an online petition to the NBA to change their longtime...
Just Jared - Published

Raptors and Spurs fans chant Kobe Bryant's name after NBA icon's death

Raptors and Spurs fans chant Kobe Bryant's name after NBA icon's deathNBA fans at the game between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs chanted Kobe Bryant’s...
Daily Star - Published


Seany C I'm emotional listening to Hubie and Mike call Kobe's last game. This devastating all over again. The fans reaction…

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant [Video]Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake has joined the famous friends and fans of Kobe Bryant who have paid tribute to the basketball legend following his death on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

NBA teams honor Kobe Bryant to start their games [Video]NBA teams honor Kobe Bryant to start their games

NBA games were played in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday but not without every team paying tribute to the Lakers legend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

