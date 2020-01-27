Global  

Wuhan virus origins still in question

Wuhan virus origins still in question

Wuhan virus origins still in question

A report by a group of Chinese researchers states that the earliest patient that contracted the virus had not visited the seafood market.
Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated [Video]Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy [Video]China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

The Wuhan coronavirus may spread by people who don’t even know they have it yet. The warning comes from China's health minister Ma Xiaowei who says the virus is contagious before any symptoms..

